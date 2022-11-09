Despite Cracking NEET, Telangana Girl Unable to Pay Medical College Fee, MLC Kavitha Extends Support

When lack of financial resources did not allow Harika to enroll in any coaching institute, she did not give up on her dream of becoming a doctor and started preparing for the medical entrance exam – NEET – with help of YouTube.

Harika got 40,958 ranks at the national level, 703 at the State level, and 980 on a merit basis in the NEET exam held in 2022. She got admission to the Government Medical College, Siddipet.

But to pursue medicine, it would cost her at least Rs 2 lakhs which the family could not afford. The family’s only source of earning is the mother who rolls bidis for a meager wage.

The family could not afford the medical college expense.

Born to Embary Satish Kumar and Anuradha of Namdevwada locality in Nizamabad town, Harika lost her father at an early age. After the demise of the father who was also the bread earner to the family, her mother go to the work of rolling bidis to lead the family and provide education to the children. Harika also has a sibling named Eshwar.

Harika said that she approached Nizamabad MLC Kavitha to request her to provide financial help for her education. Overwhelmed with her achievement Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha handed over the first installment of her fee when the girl student approached the public representative for financial support.

When News18 contacted, Harika, she said that she and her family members felt happy when the MLC assured them that she will bear all expenditure towards her education. Harika said that BJP leader and Businessman Dhanpal Suryanaryana Gupta came to her house and provided immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 on behalf of Dhanpal Lakshmi Vittal Trust.

Harika said with a thankful smile on her face that she will pay back to society by doing service to the poor once she became a doctor.

Meanwhile, MLC Kavitha tweeted about her meeting with Harika and her mother. She also tweeted about handing over the first installment of her fees.

“Dare to dream and then never stop working until you achieve them. This is the story of Harika,who passed and excelled in the MBBS exams via YouTube videos. I met her and her mother and extended my support towards her dreams by handing over the first installment of her fees (1/2) The daughter of a single mother who is a beedi worker, Harika from Nizamabad is an inspiration for every person who chooses to live their dreams. Meeting Harika and her mother, a Beedi worker, and becoming a part of her incredible journey is truly a blessing”, she tweeted.

