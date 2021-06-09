Despite High Proficiency in Machine Learning, Math, India Trails in Data Skills: Report

Despite having high proficiency skills in mathematics and machine learning, Indians still lack data skills, reveals Coursera’s latest Global Skills Report 2021. More and more Indians are moving towards skill courses. In the past year alone, over 5.7 million learners from India joined Coursera in 2020, however, the skill gap continues, especially in the new-age digital skills.

Even though Indians have key skills including ML and mathematics, there is still room for upgrading to latch on to employable skills. Coursera’s GSR 2021 indicates that Indians have 52 per cent proficiency in ML and 54 per cent in mathematical skills. However, there is significant room for improvement in two key skills for digital transformation - Data Analysis and Statistical Programming, ranked only at 25 per cent and 15 per cent skills proficiency respectively.

The report reveals that while Indian learners are relatively more adept at digital skills such as cloud computing and machine learning, there is a significant skill challenge. Overall, India ranks 67th globally, with 38 per cent proficiency. In Asia, India ranks low, placed at 16, ahead of countries such as the Philippines and Thailand, but below others including Singapore and Japan.

A report by AWS estimates that digitally skilled workers represent only 12 per cent of India’s workforce, and the number of employees requiring digital skills is expected to increase nine-fold by 2025.

“The pace of skills transformation is slower than the pace of digital transformation in India, as is the case in several countries across the world. Learners must invest in both soft and technical skills to prepare for jobs of the future,” said Raghav Gupta, Managing Director - India and APAC, Coursera.

“The report indicates that the skills needed for high-demand entry-level roles can be developed in a matter of months, not years,” added Raghav.

