Overcoming all obstacles, Biswajit Siddha from Siliguri, West Bengal, is appearing for this year’s WBBBSE Madhyamik (secondary) examination this year, despite losing both hands in an accident. A student of Valmiki Vidyapeeth, Biswajit’s father Udbhav Siddha is the only earner in the family, while his mother Jaya Siddha is a polisher by profession.

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, there was a lockdown in the whole country. As a result, it became difficult to arrange food for the family after losing the job. At that time, the little boy Biswajit went to work to take care of the family. That’s when Biswajit got electrocuted while working and lost both hands.

While one hand is lost, and the other hand is also completely useless. But he refuses to give up. Education is necessary to fight the battle of life, so he decided to continue studying, he said. Now, he is sitting for the Madhaymik examination with a writer. Philanthropist Gautam Goswami and ward president Arup Chakraborty of ward number 34 have come forward to encourage and boost his indomitable efforts.

They went to his house on the first day of the secondary examination and tried to boost his morale by giving him bouquets of flowers, packets of sweets, and pens. Besides, they arranged a toto (electric van) for him to reach the examination centre smoothly. His family and neighbours are happy with their cooperation.

A resident of Block B, Suryasen Colony, Ward No. 34, Siliguri Corporation, Biswajit said, “Everything is possible only if the mind is strong. Today I have no hands but I am not broken. I will take the exam and hope to do well." On the other hand, philanthropist and Trinamool Committee member Gautam Goswami said that in the future, Biswajit will be able to continue his education and establish himself, and he promises to always be by his side. He will bear all the expenses of Biswajit’s studies.

