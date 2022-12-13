Despite Pakistan's Loss Against England, Loss Against Bangladesh Will be Curtains for India In WTC 2023

India’s chances of making it to the finals of the WTC 2023 hinges completely on their own performance and even one loss against Bangladesh can put them on the brink of elimination. This scenarios was confirmed after Babar Azam led Pakistan went down to England in the first two Test matches. With series gone, Pakistan will be up against Ben Stokes and his men in Karachi on December 17, three days after India kick off their Test series against Bangladesh.

Coming back to Pakistan, their odds looks impossible as far as making it into the finals are concerned. They stay firm at the sixth position in the WTC table, on the other hand, India are fourth with a win percentage of 52.08%. The teams ahead of India are Sri Lanka (53.33%) in third, South Africa (60%) in second and Australia (75%) in first, with the top two qualifying for the final.

Interestingly, Australia will be up against South Africa. They went past West Indies easily, but the Proteas are expected to run them closer. In any of the case, one among the top two teams will lose a Test match or more. Meanwhile, this is good for India only if they went onto blank Bangladesh 2-0. Because a loss would mean goodbye for our men in whites. They also need to beat Australia in the next series (4-0) , four match series, to seal the deal. In that case, India will move in the points tally with a win percentage of 68.06. India being a strong opponent at home can make it happen! Meanwhile, a loss in any of the six Test matches meant India are on the brink of elimination.

Furthermore, third-placed Sri Lanka face the daunting task of facing reigning champions New Zealand at home in a two-Test series next. These are their only remaining matches in the current cycle. They can get to a maximum of 61.9% if they manage to beat New Zealand 2-0 which means that their chances of making it to the final are slim.

India kick off the remaining six Test matches of this cycle with the first Test against Bangladesh in Chottogram. Second Test match will be hosted in Mirpur, Dhaka. Bangladesh beat India 2-1 in ODI series.

