Despite Rise in Covid Cases, 81.4% of Students Keen on Returning to Schools: Survey

Despite the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, as many as 81.4 per cent of students said that they feel safe about returning to schools, revealed a survey by Brainly. It further added that 67 per cent of the students surveyed, expressed excitement on returning to class, while around 56.4 per cent were happy about the possibility of meeting their friends and teachers.

Reflecting on the growing adoption of technology in learning, 73.6 per cent of students said they use online platforms for homework and 30.5 per cent said that they use gadgets regularly. The survey was conducted among middle and high school students to understand the generic sentiment of Indian students about returning to traditional classroom settings and what it holds for them.

“Following two years of remote, hybrid, and socially distant learning, students are returning to classrooms now. Despite the disruption, the pandemic ushered in a new learning mechanism for students in India that’s set to cement itself further going forward,” said the survey.

Apart from the general sentiment about going back to schools, the survey also revealed that 27.1 per cent of students picked mathematics as their most favorite subject while 39.3 per cent attributed it to be the most challenging. English emerged as the second most loved subject garnering 26.7 per cent votes followed by science that stood at 24.3 per cent.

Amongst the classroom activities Indian students enjoy the most, 36.5 per cent said that they liked giving presentations, while 23.4 per cent spoke in favor of debates. While 57.1 per cent of students voted for extracurricular activities, 49 per cent opted for sports as a favorite activity.

Narasimha Jayakumar, Managing Director, India, Brainly, commented, “The value of online learning is starting to become clear to both students and parents. Owing to the assurance and quality that edtech promises, there is a growing preference towards hybrid learning models that will take precedence and become a norm for modern day education. Brainly is focused in its efforts to make online learning a more immersive and personalized experience in India and expand its services to make quality learning available to all.”

