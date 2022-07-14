Despite UGC Order to Put Admissions on Hold Till CBSE Results, Mumbai University Third Merit List to be Out Today

While some colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai (MU) are slated to release the third merit list today, some colleges have said they will put the process on hold until the CBSE and CISCE 12th board exam results are out. This comes after University Grants Commission (UGC) said the CBSE results could take about a month’s time and colleges across India should adjust their admission schedules accordingly. Some colleges affiliated with Mumbai University, however, have defied the order and released the merit list. MU has already released two merit lists earlier.

“It has come to the notice that some universities have started registration in undergraduate courses for the session (2022-2023) ln this scenario, the students from CBSE will be deprived of admission in the undergraduate courses if the last date is fixed by the universities prior to CBSE result declaration,” UGC had said.

Colleges like St Xavier’s, Jai Hind, Narsee Monjee, Mithibai Colleges have set aside a percentage of seats for CBSE, ISC students. While colleges like Burhani, Ismail Yusuf, Thakur College, Wilson College, St Andrews are set to release their merit list today. HR College of Commerce has already released the third list. The entire process of CBSE result preparation could take about a month’s time, UGC had said.

“The performance of term-l has already been communicated to the schools. The evaluation of term-ll is going on and the process of result preparation will start. The final result will be declared by combining the weightage based on the performance of both the terms. The entire process will take about a month period for the declaration of the result,” UGC added.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 12th results are expected to be declared by July end. In 2020, the class 12 result was announced on July 30, and in 2021, by July end. A similar timeline is expected this year too. Meanwhile, CISCE ISC or class 12 is likely to be released sooner, by July 16. The delay in the formation of results is due to two-term exams being held this year. Further, the formula to calculate the final result has not been decided yet as in how much weightage to be given to each term, practicals and internals is yet to be announced.

Students who have applied for Mumbai University’s UG courses — BA, BCom and BSc, can check the third merit list on the official website — mu.ac.in, as well as on the college websites. Students shortlisted in the third list will have completed the online verification of documents and pay the online fee between July 14 and July 16. MU had released the first merit list on June 29 and the second one on July 7.

