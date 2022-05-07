Develop Hybrid Systems in Schools to Avoid Overexposure of Technology: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting today, May 7, to review the progress in the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He observed that a hybrid system of online and offline learning must be developed to avoid overexposure of technology of school-going children.

Online, open and multi-modal learning have been promoted by schools and colleges, which has helped in reducing the learning loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It also helped in reaching education to remote and inaccessible parts of the country, the official release by PIB read.

Multiple entry exit in higher education becomes a reality with nearly 400 colleges and universities registered in Academic Bank of Credit (ABC), stated the official press release by PIB added. This will now make it possible for students to study as per their convenience and choice, it added.

PM Modi observed that since the launch of the policy, several initiatives have been rolled out to achieve the objectives of access, equity, inclusivity and quality, as laid down under the policy. “From special efforts to track out of school children and bring them back into the mainstream, to introduction of multiple entry and exit in higher education, many transformative reforms have been initiated that will define and lead the progress of the country as we enter the ‘Amrit Kaal’," said the PM.

During the meeting, it was observed that the work of formulation of National Curriculum Framework (NCF), under the guidance of the National Steering Committee, is in progress. Further, initiative like ECCE in Balavatika, NIPUN Bharat, Vidya Pravesh, examination reforms and innovative pedagogies like art-integrated education, toy-based pedagogy have been adopted, he added.

UGC has notified Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes Regulations under which 59 Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) are offering 351 full-fledged online programmes and 86 are offering 1081 ODL programmes. The permissible limit of online content in a programme has also been raised to 40 per cent, the release said.

Focus was put on multilinguality in education. During the NEP 2020 meeting, it was observed that it must be ensured that any lack of knowledge of English does not impede the educational attainment of any student. “With this objective in mind states are publishing bilingual/ trilingual textbooks at foundational level and content on DIKSHA platform has been made available in 33 Indian languages. NIOS has introduced Indian Sign Language (ISL) as a language subject at the Secondary Level," the release added.

