DFCCIL Recruitment 2021: Apply For 1,074 Jr Manager, Executive and Other Posts, Check Details Here

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), a public sector undertaking under the administrative control of Ministry of Railways, has issued a notification inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of junior manager, executive, and junior executive in various disciplines. The interested candidates can apply on https://dfccil.com.

DFCCIL Recruitment 2021:Number of posts

A total of 1, 074 vacancies are released for the recruitment.

· Junior Manager (Civil): 31

· Junior Manger (Operations & BD): 77

· Junior manager (Mechanical): 3

· Executive (civil):73

· Executive (electrical): 42

· Executive (signal and telecommunication):87

· Executive (operations & BD): 237

· Executive (mechanical): 3

· Junior executive (electrical): 135

· Junior executive (signal and telecommunication): 147

· Junior executive (operations & BD): 225

· Junior executive (mechanical): 14

DFCCIL Recruitment 2021:Salary

According to the official website of DFCCIL, the monthly salary of a junior manager will be between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.60 lakh, an executive would be paid anywhere between Rs 30,000 and Rs 1.20 lakh and the salary of a junior executive would be between Rs 25,000 and Rs 68,000.

DFCCIL Recruitment 2021:Educational qualifications

1. Junior manager (civil): Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering with at least 60% aggregate marks.

2. Junior manager (operations & BD):Two years MBA/PGDBA/ PGDBM/PGDM in marketing/business operation/customer relation/finance with at least 60% aggregate marks.

3. Junior manager (mechanical);B.tech in mechanical engineering /electrical/mechatronics /industrial /production /automobile /manufacturing / instrumentation & control/electronics and communications / electronics engineering with at least 60% marks in aggregate.

4. Executive (civil):Any one having a three years diploma degree in civil engineering/ civil (transportation)/ civil (construction technology)/ civil (public health)/ civil (water resource) with at least 60% aggregate marks can apply for this position.

5. Executive (electrical):A three year diploma degree in electrical / electronics /power supply/ instrumentation and control/ industrial electronics/electronic instrumentation/applied electronics/ digital electronics/power electronics with at least 60% aggregate marks.

6. Executive (signal & telecommunication): A three year diploma degree in electrical/ electronics/ microprocessor/TV engineering/fiber optic communication/ telecommunication/ communication/ sound & TV engineering/ industrial control/ electronic instrumentation/ industrial electronics/ applied electronics/ digital electronics/ power electronics/ information science & technology/ computer application/computer engineering/computer science/ computer technology with at least 60% marks in aggregate.

7. Executive (operations & BD):Any graduate with at least 60% aggregate marks from a recognised university/institute can apply for this position.

8. Executive (mechanical): A three year diploma degree in mechanical/ electrical/ electronics/ manufacturing/ mechatronics/production engineering/ automobile/ instrumentation and control engineering with at least 60% marks.

9. Junior executive (electrical): Those who have passed Class X with minimum 60% marks and have completed a minimum two-year ITI approved course by SCVT/NCVT in the trade of electrical/electrician/wireman/ electronics with 60% marks can apply.

10. Junior executive (signal & telecommunication): Class X passouts with a minimum of 60% marks and a two-year ITI approved course in the trade of electronics/ communication/ information technology/ TV and radio/ electronic instrumentation/ industrial electronics/ applied electronics/ digital electronics/ power electronics/ computer/ computer networking/ data networking with at least 60% marks.

11. Junior executive (operations & BD):Any one with a graduation degree or an ITI approved course can apply.

12. Junior executive (mechanical): Anyone with an ITI approved course in fitter/ electrician/ motor mechanic/electronics & instrumentation with at least 60% marks.

DFCCIL Recruitment 2021:Age

While anyone till 27 year of ages can apply for the position of junior manager, the age bar for the positions of executive and junior executive have been set till 30 years.

DFCCIL Recruitment 2021:How to apply

· Interested and eligible persons can apply for the above mentioned posts on the official website of DFCCIL by filling up a form, uploading their passport size picture up to 100kb and a scanned image of their signature.

· Applicants can then pay the fee. While the fee to apply for the position of junior manager is Rs 1, 000, those applying for the post of executive will have to pay a fee of Rs 900 and those applying for junior executive position will have to pay Rs 700.

