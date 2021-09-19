DGT Releases Result for 1st Batch of Advanced Diploma (Vocational) in IT, Networking, Cloud Computing

The Directorate General of Training (DGT), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has announced the results of the first batch (2018-20) of the advanced diploma (vocational) in IT, networking, and cloud computing.

The first batch included 19 trainees out of which 14 cleared the exam. In addition, 18 trainees have been offered placements in IBM and their channel partners. Vurukuti Pavan Kumar from NSTI Hyderabad has secured the top rank while Vinod Kumar K V from the Bengaluru branch has placed at rank two and Dusa Srilekha at rank three.

The course began in 2018 at the two National Skill Training Institutes (NSTI) in Hyderabad and Bangalore on a pilot basis but has been expanded to 16 NSTIs in 2019. The course is approved by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) as a level 6 National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) program.

The two-year course includes industry-relevant courses on hardware maintenance, web development, cloud-based development and deployment, analytics, and soft skills training.

In the first year, there are five core modules, each of 320 hours which are credit-based, independent, and with a focus on employment skills. In the second year, the trainee has to select two out of three elective modules, each of 320 hours, and complete 800 hours of on the job paid training, supported by IBM which also provides a monthly stipend to each trainee for the remaining duration of training (1.5 years) for the third batch onwards.

“With the pandemic forcing companies to rapidly adopt new-age technology solutions to run their businesses, demand for the right skills in artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud computing, cyber security etc is on the rise. A 2020 IBV study states that 6 out of 10 companies plan to accelerate their digital transformation efforts, but inadequate skillsets is one of the biggest hurdles to their progress, " said Manoj Balachandran, CSR Leader, IBM India/South Asia.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here