Dharmendra Pradhan Appointed as Education Minister, Skill & Edu Ministries Clubbed

Dharmendra Pradhan has been appointed as the Union Minister of Education. He will also take charge of the Ministry of Skill and Development. He is taking over Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank who resigned earlier today. Both Education and Skilled Ministries have been merged.

Pradhan has been longest serving Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in India. He is also known as the “Ujjwala Man". As Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Pradhan launched many key initiatives focused on bridging the gap between educated youth and the need for an employable workforce. Many skill-based initiatives including Skill Saathi were launched under his tenure.

Pradhan started his political career Odisha assembly election from Pallalhara in 2000. Son of former BJP MP Debendra Pradhan, Dharmendra Pradhan is a postgraduate. He pursued MA in Anthropology from Utkal University Bhubaneswar.

