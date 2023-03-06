Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a new course at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras today, March 6. The new four-year online programme - Bachelor of Science (BS) in Electronic Systems was launched virtually. Candidates can apply for the programme by visiting the official IIT Madras.

This is the second online Bachelor of Science course in IIT Madras, after BS degree in Data Science and Applications, which has over 17,000 enrolments presently, as per the institute. The new four-year programme is planned to help meet the growing demand for skilled graduates in the electronics and embedded manufacturing sector in the country.

Launch of @iitmadras’s online course for Bachelor in Science in Electronic Systems. https://t.co/4OFFO4omqq— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 6, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Bachelor of Science in Electronic Systems is open to anyone who is interested in Electronic Systems, irrespective of their age. The only eligibility criteria are that a candidate must have studied/passed mathematics and physics as part of their class 12 or its equivalent. Students will not require Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) score for this course. They can secure a spot via an in-built four-week qualifier process.

Candidates who apply for BS in electronic systems will be provided access to four weeks of learning sessions taught by the IIT Madras faculty. Following that students will have to appear for a qualifier exam that will be entirely based on the provided content alone.

Students who are currently in class 12 can also apply and secure a seat after they successfully clear their board exams this year. Even those who are currently pursuing any other academic course (under UGC regulations) or working professionals can also apply and upskill themselves in this area.

Admission Fee

IIT Madras had notified that the fee structure will be affordable. The institute will also offer additional scholarships to students belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories and also to those with family incomes of less than Rs 5 lakh per annum. Details on the complete free structure are still awaited

Students who secure the minimum required marks in the qualifier exam can continue with the program as there is no limit on the number of seats in the BS in Electronic Systems programme. During the course, students will be provided with recorded video lectures, weekly assessments, reading materials, tutorials, and interactive doubt-clearing sessions.

