Dhol, Garlands, Jalebis Greet Students as Schools Reopen After 1.5 Years in MP's Khandwa

After staying indoors since March 2020, school kids were in for a grand welcome in Khandwa town as the Madhya Pradesh government reopens primary schools from September 20.

Accompanied by dhols, the kids moved towards the school in the form of a procession holding placards thanking Mama Shivraj for re-opening schools.

While schools for senior classes had begun in a phased manner, students in primary classes got a chance to revisit schools after a gap of around one and a half years.

Many parents were still sceptical of sending their kids to schools. The footfall was lesser than usual but those who decided to attend physical classes jovially moved towards their school on Monday morning.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the govt had allowed schools to operate at a maximum of 50% capacity. One of the teachers told the media that they had contacted parents convincing them to send kids to schools ahead of September 20. “Even after the schools were closed, we ensured that the learning continued as we organized neighbourhood classes all through last year and a half," he added.

On their arrival, their teachers greeted them with garlands. Once inside classes, the kids have savoured jalebis on the first day of the classroom.

“I am feeling happy to be back at school after so long," a class IV student Ravi said adding they were offered flowers and jalebis inside the school.

The teachers claimed that the kids were coming to the classes after a gap so they had decided to make special arrangements in order to keep them motivated and encouraged.

— Inputs Harendra Nath Thakur

