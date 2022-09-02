DHSE Kerala +1 Improvement Exam from October 25, Applications Open Till Sept 5

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala on Thursday announced the improvement exam dates for class 11 or plus one. According to the DHSE timetable, the plus one supplementary exam will start on October 25 and conclude on October 29. Concerned students must have a look at Kerala plus one improvement exam date sheet available online on the official site, karresults.nic.in.

The last date for submission of the application form for the supplementary exam without a fine is September 5. “Candidates who have appeared for the First Year Higher Secondary Examination, June 2022 can register for this examination up to three subjects for improving his/her scores in those subjects,” read the notification shared by DHSE.

Students appearing in the improvement exams would have to pay a total of Rs 215 fee. While Rs 175 is the per paper fee for the examination, Rs 40 for a certificate. The deadline for submission of the application with a fine of Rs 20 is September 13, while the application can be submitted with a late fee of Rs 600 by September 15.

“The fee for the examination should be remitted in the Government Treasury under the Head of Account 0202-01-102-97(02) Exam Fees and fee for Certificate should be remitted under the Head of Account 0202-01-102-97 (03) Other Receipts,” the notice further informed.

This year, the Kerala class 11 exams were held from June 13 to June 30 across various exam centres. Approximately 4,00,000 students took the plus one examination. Students were required to score a minimum of 30 per cent to pass. On August 17, the results of the plus one exams were released. Earlier, the DHSE declared the Kerala plus 2 results on June 21, 2022, in which the overall pass percentage stood at 83.87 per cent.

