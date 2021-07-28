DHSE Kerala +2, 12th Results 2021 at keralaresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will declare the class 12 or plus two results today. The result will be declared by Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty at 3 pm while the link to check their marks will go live at 4 pm. Students can check their results at the official website keralaresults.nic.in as well as on the official mobile app Saphalam.

Kerala +2 Result LIVE updates

Apart from keralaresults.nic.in, students can also refer to the official websites dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and keralapareekshabhavan.in to download their marks memo.

A total of 4.46 lakh students will get their results today. Kerala is among the selected few states which are declaring results based on board exams. Kerala has held plus two or class 12 exams in April. Bihar too had conducted exams before the pandemic and Chhattisgarh had held exams based on a new pattern. Most of the states, however, have announced results based on special criteria.

Last year, 85.13 per cent of students who appeared for the exams had cleared it. Ernakulam was the best performing district with a pass per cent of 89.02. Science students had performed the best with the pass percentage of 86.62 per cent followed by commerce at 84.52 per cent and humanities at 77.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, Despite announcing results based on exams. Kerala had achieved the best-ever-result this year with a pass percentage of 99.47 per cent. Number of students getting A+ grade or more than 90 shot up to 1,21,318 in 2021 from 41,906 students getting A + in 2020.

