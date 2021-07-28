DHSE Kerala +2 12th Results 2021: How to Check Plus Two Results Online, via SMS & App

The Department Of Higher Secondary (DHSE), Kerala will announce the result of Plus Two (Class 12) today, July 28 at 3 Ppm. After the result goes live, students will be able to check it online on the official website of DHSE Kerala. The results will be available online on keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates

Additionally, candidates will also be able to check the results on the Saphalam app and iExaMS – Kerala. The results will be declared at a press conference by the state’s General Education Minister V Sivankutty at 3 pm.

Kerala 12th Results 2021: How to check?

Step 1. Long on to DHSE Kerala’s official website — dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the Plus Two result link available on the homepage of the website.

Step 3. Enter your roll number and registration number when prompted

Step 4. Click on submit to proceed.

Step 5. Your result will be displayed on the device’s screen

Step 6. Download the result for future use.

Kerala 12th Results 2021: Download via SMS

To check through SMS, students need to type KERALA12, add space and type their registration or roll number. Send it to 56263. Candidates will get their results via a text message.

Kerala 12th Results 2021: Check through the app

Students can check their scores using the mobile app Saphalam app or iExams app:

Step 1. Download it from the Google Play Store

Step 2. Register using required credentials

Step 3. Click on Kerala 12th result. Enter roll number Submit.

Step. View and download result for further reference

The board exams for plus two students were conducted in the month of April. The exams began on April 8 and concluded on April 26, 2021, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols was ensured during the examinations. The exams were scheduled to take place in March but had to be postponed due to the general assemble election in the state.

DHSE, Kerala was one of the very few state boards that had conducted examinations this year. A total of 4,46,471 students had appeared for the examination this year. In 2020, 85.13 per cent of total students who had appeared for the class 12 examination were declared pass and over 200 students secured 100 per cent marks.

