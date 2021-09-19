DHSE Kerala Revises Schedule for Plus One Admissions 2021, Written Exams from September 24

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has revised the exam schedule for the Plus One or 11th admissions 2021. As per the latest notice, the exams will now be held from September 24. Initially, it was scheduled to be conducted from September 6.

The exams will begin with sociology, anthropology, electronic service technology (old), and electronic systems on September 29. While, the home science, Gandhian studies, philosophy, journalism, computer science, and statistics exams will be on October 18. For the arts stream, the exams will begin with the main paper on September 24 and conclude with part two languages paper on October 13. Students will get 20 minutes of time between each subject and for Biology, candidates will get 25 minutes.

This comes after the Supreme Court has allowed the Kerala government to hold the plus one exams in offline mode. On September 3, the apex court had stayed the Kerala government’s decision for a week to conduct offline exams for 11th admissions which were to begin from September 6.

“There is alarming situation in Kerala. It accounts for more than 70 per cent cases of the country, with around 35,000 daily cases. Children of tender age can’t be exposed to risk", the bench had said earlier, reported NDTV. It also added that allowing students from different parts of the state to sit in exam centres together may result in a spread of Covid-19.

However, on Friday, September 17, the Supreme Court Bench said it is convinced by the Kerala govt’s explanation regarding the holding of exams. “We are convinced by the explanation offered by the state and trust authorities will take all precautions and necessary steps so that no untoward situation is faced by students who are of tender age and appearing for the proposed examination. Dismissed," it said.

