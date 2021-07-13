DHSE Kerala SSLC Result Date: Know When and Where to Check Marks

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will announce the secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) result 2021 on July 14 at 2 pm. State Education Minister V Sivankutty will be announcing the result. Once declared, the result will be available at the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala SSLC is among the very few exams that had taken place during the pandemic. Most of the board exams have been canceled due to the pandemic this year and results are being announced based on special criteria. For Kerala SSLC students, exams were conducted between April 8 and 29. In total, 4,22,226 regular students and 990 private candidates had appeared for the SSLC examinations.

Students will have to keep their admit cards handy to check their results. The registration details including roll number, roll code, and date of birth will be needed to access their Kerala SSLC result 2021.

The evaluation process for Kerala SSLC was started on June 7. Students will have to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in total to get a passing certificate. Those failing in one or more subjects will have to appear for the supplementary or compartmental exams.

The Board will also declare the THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired) and AHSLC exams result along with the Kerala SSLC result. This year, the state government had cancelled the SSLC practical exams due to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases while the HSC, VHSC practical exams were conducted between June 21 and July 7.

Last year, nearly 4.22 lakh students had taken the Kerala SSLC, out of which 98.82 per cent of students have passed, recording the highest pass percentage in the last five years. 637 government-affiliated schools had obtained 100 per cent results. This means, all students from these schools had passed the exams across the state. Out of the total students who passed the Kerala SSLC exam in 2020, 41,906 students had got A+ grades which means they had secured between 90 and100%. The result was declared on June 30, 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here