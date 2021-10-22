DHTE Jharkhand Invites Applications For 315 Apprentice Posts

The Department of Higher, Technical Education and Skill Development of Jharkhand has invited applications for apprenticeship training in various polytechnic and engineering colleges of the state.

The Jharkhand DHTE in a recent notice has invited applications from diploma and graduate students for the apprentice program. According to the notice, the last date to apply for the apprentice program is November 15, 2021. The eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) – www.mhrdnats.gov.in.

The notice states that candidates applying for the apprenticeship program should be registered with the NATS. Those applying offline should provide the 16 digit registration number issued by NATS. Applicants submitting their offline forms without mentioning NATS registration number will be disqualified.

The notice also asks each candidate to apply ones and on making multiple entries they will be disqualified for the apprentice program.

As per the notice the DHTE has invited applications for 315 posts. Out of the total vacancies, 161 posts are open for graduate apprentices and 154 posts for diploma apprentices. Candidates applying for the graduate apprentice program should have a graduation degree for the respective program and for diploma applicants a diploma certificate in their respective trade is needed.

According to the notice, candidates selected for the graduate apprentice program will receive a stipend of Rs 15,000 and diploma apprentice candidates will receive Rs 10,000. The selected candidates for diploma apprentice program will be deployed at the Government Women’s Polytechnic Colleges in Ranchi, Dumka, Bokaro and Jamshedpur and Government Polytechnic Colleges in Ranchi, Simdega, Latehar, Adityapur, Jamshedpur, Jagannathpur, Koderma, Khunti, Sahibganj, Dhanbad, Nirsa, Bhaga and Dumka.

The notice further states that engineering graduates having Computer Science, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electronic and Communication, Electrical Engineering, Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical and Mining degrees will join the graduate apprentice program in BIT, Sindri.

