Dibrugarh University Defers Odd Semester Exams Till June 15

Dibrugarh University has asked all its affiliated colleges and institutes not to schedule odd semester exams of BA, B.Com and B.Sc in any mode -online/offline at least up to June 15 or till it receives any such directives from the University Grants Commission (UGC) or Government of Assam.

The official notification by the varsity stated, “In view of the present situation occurred due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic all over the country, the online meeting of all principals, directors of the affiliated colleges or institutes affiliated to or permitted by Dibrugarh University held on 12.05.2021 has recommended not to schedule the ensuing Odd Semester Examinations of the B.A., B.Sc. and B.Com. Programmes in the CBCS in any mode at least up to 15.06.2021 or until any such directives received from the UGC or Government of Assam."

During the meeting, it was also recommended to commence even semester classes of the BA, B.Sc and B.Com programmes in virtual mode from May 20. “In compliance to the above recommendations and for the academic interest of the University, as approved by the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Dibrugarh University, it is hereby notified for all concerned that the Even semester Classes of the B.A., B.Sc. and B.Com Programmes in the CBCS in virtual mode shall be commenced from 20.05.2021," read the notice.

Dibrugarh University has also constituted a committee for guidance regarding online classes and semester exams. “It is further informed to all concerned that the University has constituted a Committee to support the University and Colleges in smooth conduct of academic affairs, particularly conduct of classes in virtual mode, the conduct of end semester examinations, the scope of sharing e-resources or lessons offered in virtual mode, etc," the notice concluded.

Due to the pandemic, UGC had earlier issued a notice asking all Universities not to conduct offline exams in May. Regarding online exams, it had asked universities to take a call after assessing the local Covid-19 conditions.

