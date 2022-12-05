Dibrugarh University Ragging Case: Main Accused Rahul Chetry Surrenders

The main accused in the Dibrugarh University ragging incident, Rahul Chetry, has surrendered himself at Tinsukia’s Lekhapani Police Station on Monday morning. Chetry was on the run for a long time and he surrendered before the police today early morning. The Padmanath Gohain Baruah hostel ragging incident took place on November 26-27. The varsity authorities had earlier rusticated at least 18 students for their alleged role in ragging a student who had later jumped off a two-storey building of the university hostel and was later hospitalised.

The university had appointed a high-level 5-member committee, which was tasked with investigating any oversights and the application of anti-ragging policies throughout the institution. It has requested extra time to deliver its report. In the past few days, the committee has heard from the vice-chancellor of the university, the registrar, three wardens of the PNGB Hostel, and 11 accused students.

Rahul Chetry has released a video stating, “I am not related to this incident. It is surprising to me why my name is being brought in. It is very unfortunate incident what has happened with Anand Sharma. I pray for his well being. I was not absconding because I am guilty but because I was very afraid that the way I had to face media trial, the way I was made a murderer, an ulfa cadre by social media. I want some security. That is my right. I hope justice is delivered to Anand. I hope justice is delivered to me as well."

However speaking to the media, victim Anand Sharma said , “He was the one to first hit me. He will now face the results of his deeds." His family has also now shown their hope for justice to be delivered to Anand now that the main accused Rahul Chetry has surrendered.

The incident has also now turned political as the prime accused Rahul Chetry was a student leader of Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti, the student wing of Raijor Dal, led by one of the main political enemies of the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma - Akhil Gogoi. The Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti has now suspended Rahul Chetry from the party. He was serving as the general secretary of the part and had earlier gone to jail during CAA protest for his slogans against the act and the government.

