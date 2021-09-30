Dibrugarh University Releases 6th Semester Result For UG Courses, How to Check

Dibrugarh University has released the sixth-semester results for BA, BCom, BSc courses (NON-CBCS) today at 11 am on its official website dibru.ac.in. The university has released the consolidated result in a pdf form that contains the roll number of candidates and their class/division they have passed with. Students will be able to check their results on the official website by using the centre code and roll number. The varsity conducted the sixth-semester exams in August and September.

Dibrugarh University results 2021: How to check

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search for the official portal of Dibrugarh University

Step 2: Next, go to the result tab.

Step 3: A new webpage will be redirected where the result link for the sixth-semester result link is activated for BA, BSc, and BCom separately.

Step 4: Click on the designated link and sixth semester result for the respective course will be opened in a pdf file

Step 5: Download the pdf and press CTRL + F on your computer/laptop to search your roll number in the result list.

Step 6: Also, take a printout of the semester result for future reference.

While the result is declared in a consolidated form and only passing status and division of the candidates are mentioned in the list, the individual mark sheet will be issued on October 7. Students will be able to download their individual mark sheets from the official website by using their registration details, roll number, name, centre code, and programme code. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of Dibrugarh University regularly for further updates.

