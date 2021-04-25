Dibrugarh University UG, PG Exams Postponed

Dibrugarh University has postponed all postgraduate and undergraduate exams which were to begin on April 26. The ongoing BCom, BA, BSc, BCom exams which were underway have also been deferred. The revised schedule for the exams has not been announced yet.

The decision to postpone the exams till further notice has been taken due to the rising cases of COVID-19. The university has put up several other restrictions on the campus due to the pandemic. Entry of visitors has been restricted to the campus. All sorts of gatherings, assemblies have been prohibited on campus including cultural activities, sports among others. Students whose exams have been postponed have been asked to vacate hostels.

Except for officers, only 50 per cent of employees will be present in the office at any given time. Employees will be called on a rotation basis. Pregnant women employees and women having children of five years of age or below irrespective of their grade have been asked to work from home, among some key restrictions.

