Didnt Take CUET? Still Have Chance for Admission in Delhi University, Here's How

Every year scores of students try to get admission into the University of Delhi (DU), but many miss out on the chance. For those who are still willing to apply for the DU admissions, can still apply as the university has opened the admission procedures.

As per the latest notice issued by the university, Department of Distance and Continuing Education (DDCE), School of Open Learning (SOL), Campus of Open Learning (COL), University of Delhi is launching its admission process with Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022 under NEP-2020 from the Academic Session- 2022-23.

The online admissions under DDCE, SOL, COL-DU have begun from October 5. The admissin in undergraduate courses will be done based class 12 scre and CUET score is not required. The admission proces will go on till October 31.

DU has launched six new job-oriented and professinal undergraduate and postgraduate courses – BBA (FIA), BMA, BA Hons Economics, BLISc, MLISc, and MBA. under the distance learning mode.

While launching the new courses during a press conference, Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said that new courses were being introduced at the school after 28 years.

“SoL is currently in its 60th year of establishment. In the past 28 years, no new courses were launched at SoL… Last year, we decided that it was important to introduce new courses in tandem with the changing times so that students find the courses useful,” Singh said, adding the university had sought necessary approvals from the statutory bodies for the introduction of the courses.

For the regular admissions, currently, the second round of admissions is on. Students are selecting their colleges and courses of choice. The merit list or cut-off list for selection to the varsity is expected to be out on October 10, for regular courses which are enrolling students based on CUET scores.

