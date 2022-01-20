DigiLocker Invites Applications for its 6-month, WFH Internship Programme from Young Learners

Indian digitization online service Digilocker has invited applications from young motivated candidates for its six-month internship programme 2022. The selected candidates will be assigned specific tasks during virtual internships in various domains that will challenge them to broaden their horizons. Interested candidates can apply at digilocker.gov.in/internship.

Its objective is to provide a platform for young candidates to learn and contribute to the work done at the e-governance site. They will work from home. The internships are available in several domains including:

— Front end development

— User interface (UI)/ User experience (UX)

— Graphic designer

— Product management

— Blockchain

— IoS development

Hiring will be done for a minimum of six months, which may extend depending on the project’s need. Internships do not guarantee employment at the end of the programme. Candidates must have their own laptops or computers, no office space will be given to them. Interns will use the OpenForge platform for the submission of the assignments given to them.

DigiLocker Internship 2022: Skills required

User interface (UI)/ User experience (UX): Candidates must know Wire framing Adobe XD, Figma, and prototyping.

Graphic designer: Candidate must know using Adobe photoshop and Sigma.

iOS development: Candidate must be proficient with Objective C, in code versioning tools such as GIT, and experienced in using iOS frameworks.

DigiLocker Internship 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of Digilocker

Step2. On the homepage, click on the internship lin

Step 3. Register by clicking on ‘Apply now’ given below the domain you are interested in

DigiLocker Internship 2022: Stipend

No stipend will be given to any candidate. However, each candidate will be given the internship certificate on successful completion of the internship. The internship will provide the candidates with a chance to learn, teach, help, and build a user experience for an e-governance site. It is a great opportunity to serve the country as it is a citizen-centric platform and working on it will mean that you are contributing to a better citizen experience.

