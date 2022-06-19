Digital University, C-MET, Tata Steel to Join Hands to set up Graphene Research Centre in Kochi

Digital University Kerala, Centre for Materials for Electronics Technologies (C-MET) and Tata Steel are the implementation partners have signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate in research and innovation. As per the institutes, as part of the partnership, the centre will undertake research and development, product innovation and capacity building activities in the area of graphene and 2D materials ecosystem.

Graphene is often referred to as the wonder material for its extraordinary electrical and electronic properties. It is the thinnest and strongest material in the world ever known and has good chemical stability, high electrical conductivity and a large surface area while being transparent and lightweight. It is a 2D material, ie, it is a solid crystal with just single layer of atoms arranged in ordered patterns. The emerging 2D materials will have a wide range of commercial and industrial applications in biomedical, defense, electronics, energy, and sensors in the future, claims the institutes.

As per latest researches, Graphene could replace indium and thereby bring down cost of OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screens in smartphones. The centre will function as an anchor point to promote startups and commercial research. Currently there are only very few graphene reseach centres globally, the institute added.

Digital University Vice Chancellor Dr. Saji Gopinath, C-MET Director Dr. N Raghu and Tata Steel Vice President (Technology and New Materials) signed the MoU in the presence of Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal and Industries Minister P Rajeeve in Thiruvananthapuram.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal said that the establishment of graphene innovation centre will be a boost to the industry in the state as new startups and SMEs could leverage the advantages of the extraordinary structural, thermal and electrical properties of graphene to innovate new products and services.

He added that the existing industrial organisations could also enhance the quality of their products and services exploring the possibilities of graphene.

The Finance Minister also said that it was heartening to note that the implementation partners craft a unique model where a university, a research organization and a leading industry house came together to develop a high technology industrial ecosystem.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Group Head Sunita Verama, Chief Secretary V P Joy, Additional Chief Secretary Biswanath Sinha, Tata Steel Senior Vice President Kamesh Gupta, Digital University Kerala Dean (Academic) Alex P James and C-MET Scientist Dr. A Seema were present.

