Digital University of Skill in Maharashtra Fake, its Degrees Invalid: UGC

Digital University of Skill Resurgence (A Virtual Meta University) located at Ring Road, Wardha, Maharashtra is a fake university, said University Grants Commission (UGC) in an official notice. The varsity is offering courses that are in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956 neither has it been enlisted, said the apex body.

“The general public, students, parents, and other stakeholders are cautioned through this public notice NOT TO TAKE ADMISSION in the above-mentioned self-styled institution, taking admission in such self-styled institution may jeopardies the career of the students,” reads the official notice.

UGC has said the Digital University of Skill Resurgence is neither enlisted under Section 2(f) or Section 3 in the universities nor empowered to award any degree as per Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956. The right of conferring degrees can only be with the higher educational institutes that are established under a Central Act, State Act, Provincial Act, deemed university or is allowed by an Act of Parliament, the commission said.

While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to set up a digital university in India, the Digital University of Skill Resurgence is not the one. As per UGC, it is fake. India is working on setting up a central digital university that will provide access to students across the country for world-class quality universal education with a personalized learning experience at their doorsteps, as per the minister, however, before the orginal many namesakes have emerged.

The original digital university will be set on a hub and spoke model which means that the distribution will be centralized and everything will originate at a centralized ‘hub’ and then will be sent to other locations referred to as ‘spokes’. Students from remote parts of the country will be able to get access the digital university, the minister had said. “The best public universities and institutions in the country will collaborate (in the digital university) as a network of hub-spoke,” she added. It will collaborate with the best public universities and institutions in the country and offer courses in different Indian languages.

