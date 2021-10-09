Direct Admission for BTech Students of NIT Sikkim to IIT Delhi’s PhD Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will now allow direct admission of BTech students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim to the institute’s PhD programmes without qualifying GATE or any other national level examination.

IIT Delhi has signed an MoU in this regard with NIT Sikkim. It will also facilitate faculty and student exchange programmes between the two institutes. The undergraduate students of NIT Sikkim with a CGPA of 8 at the end of their sixth semester will be eligible to apply to IIT Delhi for a summer project and complete their final year there.

Since they will enter IIT Delhi with a minimum CGPA of 8.00 the requirement of GATE for PhD is waived off. They are expected to demonstrate sufficient merit in coursework and research during their seventh and eighth semesters of the BTech course. After the completion of their fourth year at IIT Delhi, the students would be considered for early admission to IIIT Delhi’s PhD programmes based on their academic performance. NIT students would be paying a regular academic fee at the IIT Delhi.

Not just BTech students, there will be a student exchange programme for MTech, MSc students, and research scholars also. A faculty exchange programme will also be condcted. A mentorship programme in which faculty members from IIT Delhi will act as mentors for each of the departments of NIT Sikkim will be facilitated. This will help in the exchange of faculty and staff at a departmental level. It can be done in both online and offline mode.

While welcoming the MoU with NIT Sikkim, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “At IIT Delhi, NIT Sikkim students will get exposure to world-class research infrastructure, which, I am confident, will be helpful in shaping their careers. I am hopeful this MoU will be a win-win for both sides.”

