Direct Admissions to IIMs to 12th Pass Without CAT: Registrations open for IPMAT

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has started the online registrations for the Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) on the official website. IPMAT is an entrance test held for admission to the five-years Integrated Program in Management (IPM). All the interested and eligible candidates seeking admission at IIM-Indore will be required to register and submit an application form at the official website, iimidr.ac.in. The last date to apply online by paying the requisite application fee is May 5. IPMAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on June 14 from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Launched by IIM-Indore in 2011, the five-year integrated programme in management (IPM). The programme consists of 15 terms spread over a five-year period with each year having three terms of three months. IPM is in two parts. The first three yers build a foundation and the last two years focus on management. At the end of five years, candidates will be awarded BA and MBA degrees. The new curriculum has four main pillars namely, economics, mathematics, statistics, and humanities and social science. At the end of four years, the IPM students appear for summer placements.

Step 1: Go to the official website for IPMAT 2021 registration- iimidr.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on the ‘Academic Programs’ tab.

Step 3: Select ‘Five Year Integrated Program in Management (IPM)’.

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and then proceed to register by clicking on the ‘Admissions’ tab located on the left-hand side of the page.

Step 5: Under the ‘Domestic Applicants’ section, find the direct link for “Online registration to get User Id and Password for (For new applicants)".

Step 6: Click on the link and fill the registration form.

Step 7: After entering the details, candidates can submit the form to generate the user ID and password.

Step 8: Log in to the website again and fill up the application form. Upload your latest photograph and valid ID proof.

Step 9: Selecting the preferred city for the exam centre and interview,

Step 10: Proceed to make the payment of the application fee for the final submission of applications.

IPMAT application fee is Rs 4130 for the general category and OBC-NCL candidates, while for the SC, ST and PWD candidates, the application fee is Rs 2065. International candidates will be required to pay Rs 8850 as an application fee.