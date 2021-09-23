Direct CRPF Recruitment 2021: Sept 24 Last Date to Submit Forms. Details

The application process for the direct recruitment of Deputy Commandant and Commandants in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is going to end on Friday. The last date of application for these posts is September 24, 2021, hence the interested candidates can apply for these posts in the next 24 hours.

As per the notification, there are vacancies for 11 posts of Deputy Commandant (Engineer) and 2 posts of Commandant (Engineer). Recruitment for both the posts in the CRPF is related to the Engineering Department. Those interested in these posts are required to send an application form along with important documents to CRPF Headquarters

According to the notification issued by the recruitment department, it is mentioned that CRPF will consider this recruitment in the categories of Deputation and Re-employment. The candidates selected for the post of Deputy Commandant (Engineer) will be posted at all-India levels, while candidates selected for Commandant (Engineer) will be posted in Guwahati, Jammu, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

Salary Band:

Commandant: 1.23 lakh to 2.15 lakh

Deputy Commandant: 67,700 to 2.08 lakh

Service Period:

The recruitment for the post of Commandant (Engineering) and Deputy Commandant (Engineering) is completely based on the deputation or re-employment category. In the security forces, there is a minimum tenure of 3 years and a maximum tenure of 4 years for these appointments.

The address to post your application form is given below

Deputy Inspector General (Pers), Directorate General, CRPF, CGO Complex, Block No 1, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003

For more information on the recruitment process click on the link:

https://crpf.gov.in/ writereaddata/Portal/ Recruitment_Advertise/ ADVERTISE/1_220_1_894082021. pdf

