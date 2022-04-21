Direct Hiring at Airport Authority of India for Consultants, Salary up to Rs 85,500

The Airports Authority of India has invited applications for a a total of 8 posts of senior and junior consultants (operations) for RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme) airports under the eastern region. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through mail by May 15.

Airport Authority of India Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Candidates can apply for a total of 8 posts of senior and junior consultant. There is 1 vacant post each for the four locations at Darbhanga, Jharsuguda, Pakyong, and Deoghar.

Airport Authority of India Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: In order to be eligible to apply for the posts, the candidates must not be more than 70 years of age.

Educational qualification: Retired Defense Commissioned Officers or retired AAI officials are eligible to apply for the post of senior consultant. Candidates must have more than 15 years of experience in the field of aerodrome management with medical fitness to apply for senior consultant post.

Candidates must also have hands on knowledge of aerodrome management, preferably in the fields such as air traffic management and airside management among others.

For the post of junior consultant, both commissioned and non-commissioned retired defense officers and retired AAI officials can apply. They are required to have more than five years of experience in the field of aerodrome management with medical fitness. Preference will be given to candidates with experience of airport operations in AAI civil enclaves or Indian Airports.

Airport Authority of India Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Take a printout of the application form

Step 2: Fill the application form in the prescribed format and also paste a recent self-attested photograph of yours

Step 3: Send the application through mail at recttceller@aai.aero.

Airport Authority of India Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection will be on the basis of a personal interview through VC by regional headquarters, Kolkata. Initially, the engagement will be for 1 year that can be extended by another year.

Airport Authority of India Recruitment 2022: Salary

Upon successful selection, candidates can draw a salary of Rs 85,000 for the post of senior consultant and Rs 50,000 for the post of junior consultant.

