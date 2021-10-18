Direct Hiring at DRDO as Apprentice Without Exam, Here's How to Apply, Stipend & Other Details

Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for apprentice recruitment for its Defense Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh. The notification was first issued on September 27 and the applications can be submitted within 21 days from the date of issue of advertisement.

The candidates willing to apply for this recruitment drive will be required to first register themselves on National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) portal apprenticeshipindia.org. Once the registration is done, the online application has to be submitted online on the official website www.drdo.gov.in.

As per the official notification, as many as 48 apprentices will be recruited through this process. Out of the total vacant seats, 28 posts are vacant for ITI apprentices, 18 posts are for diploma apprentices and two posts are for graduate apprentices.

DRDO apprentice recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Diploma Apprentice - Candidates must have completed a diploma in civil engineering, computer science, electronics. For ITI apprentice posts, candidates must hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. While those applying for graduate apprentice posts must have a degree of BSc in maths or statistics or physics.

DRDO apprentice recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit through their academic scores. No written test or interview will be held. Board constituted by the Director, Defence Laboratory, Chandigarh will scrutinize all the received applications and select the candidates on the basis of the marks secured by them in the qualifying examination.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the DRDO’s official website at drdo.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘What’s new’ tab and click on the link respective link

Step 3: Next, download and take a printout of the application proforma attached with the advertisement

Step 4: Fill in all the required details and scan a copy of it along with other required documents

Step 5: Send the scanned copies of all the documents and application form in a pdf file to director@dl.drdo.in.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Stipend

The candidates selected as ITI apprentices will get a monthly stipend of Rs 7,000, however, for diploma and graduate apprentices, the monthly stipend is Rs 8000 and Rs 9000 respectively.

