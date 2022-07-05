Direct Hiring at INCOIS via Interview, Salary up to Rs 2,15,900

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up four regular posts on direct recruitment and two posts on deputation (including a short-term contract basis). Basically, the recruitment is being conducted to hire scientists for a total of six vacancies. The last date for submission of the online application is July 25 at incois.gov.in.

The direct recruitment will be done to fill up the post of scientist – E, C, and B. Scientist E and C posts include one vacant seat each, reserved for candidates belonging to the unreserved category. While scientist B posts comprise of two vacancies, also reserved only for the general category candidates. The recruitment on deputation (including short term contract basis) for scientist C post will be done for two vacancies.

Also read| From Bank Officer to Indian Army: Top Jobs to Apply for This Week

INCOIS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The age limit for scientist E post is 50 years while that for scientist C post is 40 years. Candidates applying for the Scientist B posts must be below the age of 35 years. Those applying for scientist C (on deputation) posts must be under the age of 56 years.

Educational qualification: Candidates willing to apply for the scientist posts must have completed post-graduation such as MSc or MTech in the relevant field along with experience. Those with PhD qualification will be desirable for the post, the official notice added.

INCOIS recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Eligible candidates should visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Fill out the application form with the required details

Step 4: Submit and download acknowledgement form

For deputation posts, the printout of the form along with supporting documents have to be sent by post/speed post within August 10 by 5 PM.

Read| ESIC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Direct Hiring for 491 Posts, Salary up to Rs 2.08 Lakh

INCOIS Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Applicants will be chosen on the basis of their performance in the interview and based on the recommendations of the selection committee. The initial posting will be at INCOIS, Hyderabad, however, selected candidates may be required to work anywhere in India.

INCOIS Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected applicants for the scientist E post will receive a salary ranging between Rs 1,23,100 and Rs 2,15,900. The pay scale for scientist C post will range from Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700. The salary for scientist B posts will be between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,77,500.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.