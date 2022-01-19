Direct Hiring at Railways Without Exam, 10th Pass Can Apply, 2422 Posts for Grabs

The Railway recruitment cell of the Central Railways has invited for as many as 2422 apprenticeship posts and get trained in various trades at workshops and units. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) at rrccr.com. The last date for submitting applications is February 16 by 5 pm. The various trades include painter, welder, carpenter, electrician, machinist, fitter, and turner among others.

Central Railways Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Candidates can apply for only one cluster from the available five — Mumbai, Bhuswal, Pune, Nagpur, and Solapur. Each cluster has several units falling in the geographical jurisdiction of that cluster and applicants can give their preferences accordingly.

The total slots available in the Mumbai cluster are 1,659, while for the Bhuswal cluster is 418. The Pune cluster has 152 available slots, the Nagpur cluster has 114 available slots and the Solapur cluster has 79 slots available.

Central Railways Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The candidates must be between 15 and 24 years of age in order to apply for the slots.

Educational qualification: The candidate must have passed 10th class from a recognized board with a minimum of 50 per cent marks as per the minimum educational qualification required. They must also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the national council for vocational training or a provisional certificate issued by the national council for vocational training or the state council for vocational training.

Central Railways Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Central Railways, Railway Recruitment Cell

Step 2: Choose ‘Online application for Engagement of Apprentices’ and click ‘apply online’

Step 3: Fill in the basic details and register yourself

Step 4: Now, complete the application form by entering all the necessary details and uploading the required documents

Step 5: Make the payment for the application fee

Step 6: Save and keep printouts of your online application for future use

Central Railways Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

Central Railways Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of a merit list which will be prepared by the cell. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the percentage of marks in matriculation along with ITI marks in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of a simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

Central Railways Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates will be paid a stipend at the minimum rate as per the provision of Rule 11(1) of Apprenticeship Rules, 1992, reads the official notice.

