Direct Hiring for Central Bank of India, 110 Posts on Offer Without Written Exam

The Central Bank of India has has invited online applications for the recruitment of officers in the specialist category. Multiple job roles including economist, data scientist, risk manager, and data engineer are available. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website – centralbankofindia.co.in. The last date to register is October 17.

According to the official notification, a total of 110 candidates will be hired in this recruitment drive. Applicants who get shortlisted will receive a call letter for the interview in November.

CBI Recruitment: Selection Procedure

The final selection of candidates will be done after a personal interview. The applications of candidates will be arranged based on educational qualification and total experience, and they will be shortlisted for interviews to the extent of 8 times the number of vacancies in the respective categories. Simply meeting the eligibility requirements does not entitle a candidate to an interview round.

CBI Recruitment: Check out the steps to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website centralbankofindia.co.in

Step 2. Click on the “Recruitment” tab available on the homepage

Step 3. Now click on apply online under ‘Recruitment of Officers in specialist category- 2022-23 – Residual Vacancy in various streams’

Step 4. Next, register and complete the application

Step 5. Upload all the essential documents and pay the fee

Step 6. Lastly, submit the form and take a printout

CBI Recruitment: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWBD categories are required to pay an application fee worth Rs 175 +GST. Whereas, all other category candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 850, excluding GST.

The age limit, pay scale, and education qualifications vary for different posts. Therefore aspirants are advised to check out the official notice shared by CBI.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here