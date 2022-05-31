Distance Learning From Periyar University is Invalid: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has said all that Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes from Periyar University is invalid. Periyar University was recognised by UGC from 2007 to 2015 and for 2019-20 for offering programmes through ODL mode. The same has not been recognised for the academic year 2021-22. The varsity has violated the rules and it’s ODL will also not be recognised for the years 2022-23 to 2023-24, UGC said.

“It has come to the notice of the Commission through various communications received in UGC office that Periyar University, Tamil Nadu is functioning without a full time director, inadequate full time faculty, inadequate non teaching staff, not yet established centre and running ODL programmes without prior approval of UGC in gross violation of conditions laid down under UGC (Open and Distance Learning Regulations, 2077 , UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 and its amendments from time to time,” reads the official notice by UGC.

As per the recommendations of the Complaint Redressal Committee (CRC), UGC has decided that no application of Periyar University will be considered for the year 2022-23 to 2023-24. The application submitted by the varsity for the year 2021-22 for offering ODL programmes will also not be processed.

“The complaints received/violations noticed details shall be forwarded to Honourable Governor and the Secretary (HE), State Government for factfinding and needful actions in the matter,” the notice added.

“Therefore, the general public, students and other stakeholders are cautioned through this public notice not to take admission in any programme offered by Periyar University, Tamil Nadu through ODL mode. Taking admission in such programmes may jeopardise the career of the students, in view of the absence of recognition of the programmes by the UGC,” it stated.

Earlier, Annamalai University’s ODL programmes were not approved by the UGC stating that is “in gross violations of all conditions laid down under UGC” rules and regulations. In an official notice dated March 25, UGC said that the ODL programmes are being offered without prior approval of the commission and are hence invalid. “The university is solely responsible for the career consequences of the students, if any, arising out of the same,” UGC had said

The varsity, however, moved the Madras High Court challenging the order and sought to quash the public notice by UGC dated March 25 and 30. The writ petition prayed for a direction to the UGC to issue recognition of open and distance learning programmes for the current academic year 2022-23. The interim prayers are to stay the operation of the March 2022 notice and a direction to the UGC to permit the petitioner to admit students under the ODL from 2022-23.

