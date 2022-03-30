Diving Deep Into The Prodigious Minds Featured In This Week’s BYJU’S Young Genius Season 2

What happens when you come across a fearless swimmer who takes to the ocean like fish to water? What happens when you spot problem-solving and analytical skills in someone who starts coding at the age of seven? This week’s episode of #BYJUSYoungGenius2 seeks to answer precisely those questions. Here’s what you need to know about these young geniuses.

Sailing With Pearl –

15-year-old Pearl Colvalcar from Goa is the proud recipient of the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar in 2020 for her skills as a skiff sailing champion. Pearl’s love for seas began after she tried wind surfing before discovering Skiff sailing at the age of 10 and quickly became one of the youngest skiff sailors in India.

On the episode, she explains different types of sails and masts and how different sailing boats work. She also finds inspiration in Tokyo Olympics Silver Medallist in Wrestling Ravi Kumar Dahiya who encourages her to win gold at Paris 2024 with him.

Watching clips of her sailing and her passion for sailing makes one believe that she will surely succeed in her dream of bringing a gold medal for India at the forthcoming Olympics. Her inspiring story is one that immediately resonates with the viewer.

Decoding Data With Siddharth –

14-year-old Siddharth Pilli from Hyderabad was born to software engineer parents but even they have been surprised by how quickly he has grown as a data scientist. Today, the young prodigy who started coding at seven years of age, is not just completing his studies, he also works with a company three days a week that utilises his skills and is also interning with IIT Hyderabad as an intern where he solves agriculture problems using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Siddharth is fluent in Python, Java, HTML, C language, SQL and other computer programming languages. He is an expert in Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA) and creates machine learning modules. His seniors from both his workspaces speak highly of his talent and are astonished by his skill sets at such a young age.

He was also the speaker at Artificial Intelligence Fest 2020 - India’s First Virtual Student AI Conference by Orbit Shifters. On the episode, he decodes data pointers given to him of Indian chess player Tania Sachdev who is in awe of his data decoding skills.

With so much going for him at 14, Siddharth has the world to explore with his skills, including an offer from Sachdev to coach her on the basis of his data skills! It is truly inspiring to see a young genius like Siddharth achieve mastery in data science, which also acts as motivation for his peers and even those elder to him to pursue their own passions with vigour.

Taking a deep dive, starting with Pearl’s love for the seas and then with Siddharth’s passion for decoding data, makes this one of the best episodes of #BYJUSYoungGenius2. Watch the entire episode now!

