Diwali 2022: Move over Soanpapdi, Thoughtful Gifts to Brighten Your Kids' Diwali

Diwali is almost here and on a festival giving gifts are a statement of your gratitude to loved ones. However, deciding what to give can be tricky, especially for children. So if you’re unsure of what to get for children, we offer everything you need, whether you want to stick to the fundamentals and give something traditional or are seeking for a special unique Diwali present.

Sweets Gift Hamper

The perfect Diwali gift for kids is something sweet, preferably a chocolate bar because kids and chocolate go hand in hand! An selection of treats, such as chocolate-covered cookies, truffles, milk chocolate bars, toffee caramels, dark chocolate pretzels, dark chocolate bars, etc., can be placed inside a chocolate gift basket that you have prepared. Observe how your child reacts when they see this bag of treats. On this holiday, you can also impart to him the idea of sharing and giving.

Traditional Diwali presents frequently contain nuts, dried fruits, and sweets, but that won’t always please your loved ones, especially children’s. So here are some innovative gift ideas.

2. Gadgets

This generation’s children are accustomed to using technology. Your child will like receiving it as a Diwali gift even more if they enjoys gadgets. Smartwatches, learner toy laptops, and smart learning tablets are examples of practical gadgets that would make excellent Diwali presents because they may keep your youngster amused and pleased for hours. You can examine the incredible selection of gadgets that are offered online. These can aid in your child’s motor skill development and serve as an excellent teaching tool.

3.Art and Craft Items

Art supplies make lovely presents and are a fantastic way to encourage your child’s creativity. Kids adore sketching, painting, colouring, and making. Colored pencils, scented markers, watercolours, crayons, colouring books, sketchbooks, and doodle books are all appropriate gifts for children. To promote your child’s creativity, you might even give them a DIY craft kit.

4. Board Games

Children would love receiving board games for Diwali like Snakes and Ladders, Sequence, Ludo, Life, Scrabble, Monopoly, Cluedo, Jenga, and Chess. Choose a suitable Diwali gift from the extensive selection of more than 500 board games based on their age and your spending limit. Such indoor activities will instil in your kid the value of cooperation, teamwork, sharing, math, planning, coordination, counting, and patience. Additionally, this is a fantastic solution for Diwali vacation afternoons or rainy indoor day.

5. Piggy Bank

What better way to mark a lucky event than to impart financial knowledge to your kids? Give your youngster a piggy bank for Diwali and encourage him to save money for unexpected expenses. You can select between modern metal piggy banks and traditional clay gullaks while looking for piggy banks, which are available both online and in stores. Giving your child a piggy bank would undoubtedly help them develop the habit of saving and budgeting their money.

