DM Orders Action Against BEO After Video of Primary Students Cutting Grass in School Goes Viral

The district administration has ordered action against an education department official following the surfacing of a video showing children clearing grass with sickles inside a primary school here. The video has gone viral on social media platforms.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said that the video is of a primary school in the Unchagaon area. “Prima facie, it was found that the school premises were being beautified, under operation Kayakalp. The school staff and children were participating. But students doing menial work inside the school is objectionable," said the DM. The DM has directed to give an adverse entry to the Block Education Officer (BEO) over the incident. Earlier this month in a similar video, schoolchildren were seen cleaning toilets in another primary school in the district. A probe was also ordered over the incident.

