DMK Plans to Reintroduce Computer Science Subjects for Classes 6 to 10

Tamil Nadu government is planning to reintroduce computer science subjects in classes 6 to 10 at state-run schools. While reports suggest that the government might implement the policy by next year but there is a demand to implement the program within the current year.

DMK, in its previous tenure in 2006 -2011 had introduced “Samacheer Kalvi" programme which ensued a uniform syllabus for all students in Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu Textbooks Association printed the textbooks for classes 6 to 10. This was planned to be introduced from 2011, however, following the change of the state government, the computer science curriculum introduced by the previous DMK government for classes 6 to 10 was scrapped by the Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK government shortly after assuming office in 2011.

In addition, the Tamil Nadu Textbooks Association said in response to a question asked under the Right to Information Act (RTI) that more than 10 lakh textbooks printed for this purpose have been converted into waste. A decade later, with the Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) back in power, it is said to be planning to introduce the computer science subjects from classes 6 to 10. It has been reported that the program will be introduced from the next academic year, with a purpose that would be helpful for students to cope-up with online classes.

Computer science teachers and educationalists have claimed that the introduction of the computer science curriculum in schools would benefit about 60,000 graduate teachers and that the state government should implement the program immediately. ‘The high-tech labs that were started three years ago in government schools are unable to function due to the lack of computer teachers’, the computer teachers told in distress.

