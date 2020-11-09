DMRC Invites Application for Assistant Manager (Land) Posts at delhimetrorail.com, Check Last Date

Delhi Metro Corporation Limited (DMRCL) has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Manager through the direct recruitment process. Interested candidates can visit the official website of DMRC at http://www.delhimetrorail.com/career.aspx and fill the DMRC Assistant Manager application form 2020.

The last date to fill the DMRC assistant manager application form is November 26. The total number of seats is 2. The list of shortlisted candidates will be released on the official website in the third week of December. Selected candidates will be called for the further screening test. The screening test will include a Personal Interview and Medical Fitness Exam.

DMRC will conduct the interview tentatively in last week of December at Metro Bhawan, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi OR through online mode.

Candidates are advised to check the official notification and ensure that they meet all the specified eligibility criteria before filling the assistant manager application form.

DMRC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria

1. Candidates must possess a Graduation Degree, in any discipline, from any Govt. recognized University / Institute with a minimum of 60% marks.

2. Candidates must have completed the course of Patwari / Kanoongo, from any Institute recognized by the State

3. Candidate Should have a minimum of five years’ work experience in Land Acquisition & Management.

4. Candidates should be well versed with working on Computer/laptop, Auto Cad software and making presentations.

Delhi Metro Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020: How to Apply

DMRC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 application form will be filled offline. Candidates will have to download the application form attached with the notification and fill all the required details carefully in the specified columns. Once the application form is filled, candidates will have to attach all the required documents and send it to the address as given - Executive Director (HR), Delhi Metro Corporation Limited, Metro Bhawan, Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi. Candidates can also mail the scanned copy of application form along with all the documents dmrc.project.rectt@gmail.com.

For further details click on the link to read the complete notification here