DNB-PDCET 2021 Registration Begins; Direct Application Link, Other Details Here

The National Board of Education (NBE) has started the registration for the Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (PDCET) on its official website. The application form for PDCET will be accepted online from March 25 to April 14. Interested candidates are requested to apply before the closure date. DNB-PDCET is conducted to offer admission to various 2-years Post Diploma DNB courses of the 2021 admission session. DNB courses are considered equivalent to a master’s degree in India. Applicants must go through the eligibility criteria, admission process and other important details.

Commencement of online registration: March 25

Closing of Online registration: April 14

Availability of application correction window: April 17 & 18

Release of admit card: May 3

Date of exam: May 9

Declaration of result: last week of May tentatively

Candidates who have passed the final examination of Post Graduate Diploma from recognised Indian Universities are eligible to apply. Applicants must note that the result of the qualifying examination should have been declared on or before February 28, 2021.

Applicants willing to apply for DNB-PDCET 2021 must keep the scanned copy of passport size photograph, signature, photo id card and other required documents handy. Follow these simple steps to complete registration for DNB-PDCET 2021

Step 1. Visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for PDCET 2021

Step 3. Go to the new registration and key in the required details. A user name and password will be generated for subsequent logins. Keep that safely and proceed to complete PDCET 2021 application form

Step 4. Complete the remaining part of application form, upload the scanned copies of required documents and make payment

Step 5. Download a copy of the application form

Here’s the direct link to apply for DNB-PDCET 2021

DNB-PDCET 2021 shall be conducted in computer-based test mode in a single shift on May 9. The exam will have120 MCQs covering the entire curriculum of subjects in the Diploma speciality. Examinees will be given 4 marks for each correct response. There will also be a negative marking of 1 marks for every wrong answer.

