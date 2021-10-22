DNB PDCET 2021 Result Declared at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has declared the Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2021 result on the official website natboard.edu.in today on October 22. Candidates who have taken the DNB-PDCET 2021 exam can check their results by using their registered login credentials.

The exam was conducted on September 19 at multiple centres across the country to offer admission to DNB PDCET courses at around 1,073 seats in 597 hospitals across India. DNB PDCET 2021 result will include the details like participant ID, marks scored by candidates and merit position.

DNB PDCET 2021 result: Steps to check score

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and search for the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the home page the link to check DNB PDCET 2021 result is activated

Step 3: Candidates can click on the respective link after which the result notification will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Next, search for the link that reads, “click here to view the DNB-PDCET 2021 result” available in the pdf

Step 5: The DNB-PDCET result 2021 will be opened in pdf file

Step 6: Search for the participant ID using and your name

Step 7: Also, download and take the printout of the DNB-PDCET result 2021

The DNB PDCET result has been declared for 14 specialities courses including Anesthesiology Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy, Nuclear Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedics, Otorhinolaryngology and Paediatrics. Candidates must note that their candidature for admission is provisional and is subjected to fulfilment of eligibility criteria.

The NBE will release the schedule for DNB PDCET counselling 2021 soon. The qualified candidates will have to participate in the counselling registration, choice filling and seat allotment process to claim their seat. DNB PDCET seat allotment is conducted on the basis of choices filled by students, their DNB-PDCET rank, reservation criteria and other factors.

