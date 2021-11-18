Doctors Demand #ExpediteNeetPGCounselling2021, Matter up for Hearing in SC Next Week

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling 2021 has been delayed after the Supreme Court asked the centre to put a hold on it. The counselling is delayed as the court is yet to come to a decision regarding the validation of reservation for the Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category for admissions to postgraduate medical courses. The counselling was scheduled to take place from October 25.

Taking to social media platforms, young doctors have expressed their disappointments regarding the counselling dates being postponed time and over again. They have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #ExpediteNeetPGCounselling2021 and called for an “immediate decision" to fix the dates.

Also Read|NEET MDS Cut-off Reduced, Now it is 26.971 Percentile Instead of 50

One Twitter user said that the doctors are now having a shortage of manpower and require more doctors in the workforce.

It’s been a year JRs are working short of manpower! Doctors are now burnt out! We need to bring more doctors into the workforce ASAP!@FAIMA_INDIA_ in association with major RDAs and JDAs has initiated their nationwide sensitization drive to expedite NEET PG Counselling. Join us! pic.twitter.com/xIAVvV1PDu— Dr. Datta (AIIMS Delhi) 🇮🇳 (@DrDatta_AIIMS) November 17, 2021

gross and appalling indifference towards not only current resident doctors who are hugely overworked but also the entire frustrated set of aspirants waiting endlessly for a counselling date. Calling for immediate decision please! #ExpediteNEETPGCounselling2021— Bhuvi Jaydev (@JaydevBhuvi) November 17, 2021

Stop Harassing Junior doctors.Stop Delaying counselling. Stop behaving like Lazy Judges #SupremeCourtofIndia #ExpediteNEETPGCounselling2021— Quraysh (@Qur9) November 17, 2021

Start neet pg 2021counselling stop giving dates and dates on hearing#ExpediteNeetPGcounselling2021— DrNaveen (@DrNavee68348334) November 17, 2021

Read| NEET 2021: Can’t Order Re-exam for Two Students, Says Supreme Court

we may not be the votebank but your lack of empathy towards young doctors will manifest in one way or other.#ExpediteNEETPGCounselling2021 @mansukhmandviya @OfficeOf_MM @AIIMSRDA @IMAIndiaOrg @MoHFW_INDIA— Dr. Ashesh Nagar (@asheshnagar) November 18, 2021

The Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) had directed the colleges to provide 27 per cent reservation for OBC and 10 per cent for EWS in All India Quota (AIQ) for admission to PG medical seats, however, the SC expressed doubts regarding the validity of the centre’s decision. The matter will now be heard on November 23.

The centre had earlier said that the eligibility of EWS will be determined by the criteria of the annual income of Rs 8 lakhs. Expressing doubts regarding the same, the top court had sought responses on specific issues and asked the counselling committee not to conduct the counselling process till it takes a decision.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.