Doctors now ask PM Modi to defer exam, #PostponeNEETPG_Modiji

Doctors and MBBS graduates seeking postponement of the postgraduate entrance exam - NEET PG - have now approached the Prime Minister to fulfil their demands. After writing letter to Ministry of health, starting online petition and launching weeks-long online protest, doctors have now taken to Twitter and are trending #PostponeNEETPG_Modiji. With only few days left to exam, candidates are now approaching PM Modi to get a deferred exam date.

Several aspirants of NEET PG have been demanding the postponement of the exam due to the delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling process. The postponement in the counselling process leaves little time for students to prepare for the entrance exam. Further, they have said that conducting the exam would make around 5,000 medical interns, who served during the Covid-19 pandemic as Covid warriors, ineligible to appear for the exam.

Dis is india,here our govt ASK VOTESBut wen doctor need help??Done extra duties,Even doesn’t give stipend on time.Covid duties-even we got covid&co-doctors lost lives.Still INDIAN GOV doesn’t listen their appealDsn’t respct Indian doctors#NEETPG2022#POSTPONENEETPG_MODIJI — Dr.uzmatzn (@Druzmatzn) May 6, 2022

Aspirants will leave state counseling/inicet.We lose an equal opportunity either ways.We’ve been forced to give up on adequate time for 21st. For issues which stemmed from their incompetence,why’re only we being staked?#POSTPONENEETPG_MODIJI— Mahima Nautiyal (@MahimaNautiyal) May 6, 2022

Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiJi, the doctors were at the frontline during the war against #COVID19. Please listen to their demands. 🙏#POSTPONENEETPG_MODIJI— Manoj Prabhakar (@radiomanoj11) May 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) has moved the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the exam. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 21.

“Students who are left with no seats but did not register due to being busy with counseling or who lost their seats during mop-up cancelation will require time to prepare as well as register for the exam. Allowing them time to reiser and squeeze them into the current schedule can be chaotic," said the medical students’ body had said in a letter to education minister.

