Doctors Strike Starts Today, Know What Are They Protesting Against

Resident doctors across India have called for a nationwide strike starting today, November 27. They have decided to withdraw from out patient department (OPD) services. The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association India calling for the strike on November 27 had said, “The onus of unfortunate situation affecting health services will be on the concerned authorities."

Doctors are protesting against the delay in NEET PG counselling and admissions. NEET PG is a postgraduate level exam in which existing doctors take part to pursue postgraduate level education. Resident doctors who appeared for the exams are awaiting the counselling through which admissions are granted. The counselling was first scheduled to begin on October 25, however, was put on hold due to the Supreme Court orders.

The Supreme Court is hearing plea regarding the EWS quota in medical college admissions. Union government has reserved 10 per cent seats in medical colleges for students belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories. The SC, however, has expressed doubt over the Rs 8 lakh limit set by the government to decide EWS candidates.

Now, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta told Supreme Court that the government will formulate a committee and take a fresh decision within four weeks. Till then the counselling is delayed. Resident doctors can expect the counselling to be delayed till January.

If the limit is changed, it would mean more or lesser students would be eligible to avail of the newly introduced quota. The Modi government has introduced 10 per cent reservation in medical colleges for students belonging to economically weaker sections of the society. Till the time a decision is arrived at on the matter, the counselling process and subsequent admissions for the medical colleges will remain shut.

Doctors claim that they are “already over-burdened and exhausted" and the delay in the already delayed counselling process has affected them. The FORDA in its statement said, “there seems to be no respite to their physical and mental distress"

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.