Done with 12th? Know Top Courses to Pursue for Each Stream

With the CBSE and CISCE class 12 board exams being cancelled, most of the students are thinking of their careers ahead. With a plethora of subjects to choose from for further studies, we present to you the most in-demand subjects as per the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021. Here’s a list of the top subjects from each stream as per the QS Subject Ranking 2021:

Arts & Humanities

— Archaeology

— Architecture & Built Environment

— Art & Design

— Classics & Ancient History

— English Language and Literature

— History

— Linguistics

— Modern Languages

— Performing Arts

— Philosophy

— Theology, Divinity & Religious Studies

Engineering and Technology

— Computer Science and Information Systems

— Engineering - Chemical

— Engineering - Civil and Structural

— Engineering - Electrical and Electronic

— Engineering - Mechanical

— Engineering - Mineral & Mining

— Engineering - Petroleum

Life Sciences & Medicine

— Agriculture & Forestry

— Anatomy & Physiology

— Biological Sciences

— Dentistry

— Medicine

— Nursing

— Pharmacy & Pharmacology

— Psychology

— Veterinary Science

Natural Sciences

— Chemistry

— Earth and Marine Sciences

— Environmental Sciences

— Geography

— Geology

— Geophysics

— Materials Sciences

— Mathematics

— Physics & Astronomy

Social Sciences & Management

— Accounting and Finance

— Anthropology

— Business & Management Studies

— Communication and Media Studies

— Development Studies

— Economics and Econometrics

— Education and Training

— Hospitality & Leisure Management

— Law and Legal Studies

— Library & Information Management

— Politics

— Social Policy & Administration

— Sociology

— Sports-Related Subjects

— Statistics and Operational Research

As per the global ranking, these are the most in-demand courses. This year because of the delay in the board exams, the admissions too have been postponed. While the new academic cycle starts at July every year, the pandemic has postponed the board exams and as a result most of the national level entrance exams like JEE, NEET too have been deferred without any further announcement. The AICTE has asked colleges under its ambit to start the new academic cycle from September whereas UGC is yet to make any announcement regarding the academic calendar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here