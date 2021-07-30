Done with CBSE 12th Results? Here's a List of Top Colleges to Apply

The result of the Class 12 board examinations has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the official website of the board. To ensure fairness in the evaluation process and the number of students scoring 95 or above is restricted, the board had asked schools to moderate the marks of the students.

Considering no exams were taken this year, the students’ previous three years’ performances were taken into account to assess their scores for this year. A lack of uniformity in schools in their evaluation policy may result in adverse impact for some students, the board had said earlier.

As a result of this, many students are uncertain about the admission process in colleges. While some colleges admit students on the basis of merit, other conduct entrance exams. Here is a list of colleges and their admission criteria for the undergraduate (UG) programmes:

Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT)

The IITs offer Bachelor’s degree in number of engineering courses. The admissions to the undergraduate programmes in these IITs for all Indian and foreign nationals are made via JEE Advanced examination. In order to appear in this exam, the individual must give JEE Main first. Only the top 2.5 lakh ranks of eligible to sit for JEE Advanced.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

For seeking admission to Jawaharlal Nehru University, you need not worry about your class 12th grades as it conducts entrance exams for its various UG courses. Theregistration has begun on July 27 and will conclude on August 27. Know the application process here.

Delhi University

The University of Delhi (DU), will release the application forms for the undergraduate courses from August 2. Considering the challenges that emerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the benefit of the prospective students, the university announced to retain the admission process as per last year, that is, on the basis of the best of four marks obtained by the students in their 12th boards.

Calcutta University

The admission for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses have already begun in Calcutta university. The admission for the UG courses had commenced from the second week of June and the students can apply for the university till the first week of July. The university holds its own admission test, however, the dates for the same have not been announced yet. Calcutta university also accepts WBJEE scores for admission in BTech programmes.

Jadavpur University

JU admits students for the BA, BCom and BSc courses on the basis of merit. For BE and BTech programs, the varsity accepts the WBJEE scores. The WBJEE exam is held on class 11 and 12 syllabus, and the exam is conducted through two papers, mathematics and Physics.

Jamia Millia Islamia

On the basis of the merit or Class 12 marks, Jamia conducts an entrance exam of the applicants across all its courses. However, the examination dates are not announced the university is expected to follow the usual route. The online application process has already started and will continue till June 30. The last date to submit the class 12 marks is September 30.

Hyderabad University

The university has already started accepting online applications for various UG programmes on its official portal. The eligible candidates can apply for any of the UG courses till July 20 in the online mode. The admissions will be finalised after an entrance test is held in online and offline mode across 39 centres in the country.

Indraprastha University

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has commenced its online registration process via its official website. The deadline for aspirants to apply for any UG course is till July 15. However, admission to BTech, BArch, and medical branches will be given through the JEE Mains, NATA, and NEET respectively.

Jamia Hamdard

If you are willing to get admission in Jamia Hamdard’s BTech course, then you must pass the JEE Main exam. On the basis of your performance in the exam, you will be entitled for admission to the BTech programme. While for the BA, BBA, BCA, and BCom programmes, admissions will be based on the class 12 exam results, and the criteria for the same will be revised.

Savitribai Phule Pune University

For admission to any of the UG courses offered by Savitribai Phule Pune University, the candidates are selected on the basis of merit and an entrance examination.

