Done with JEE? Know Cut-off for Admissions to Top 10 NITs

After a long wait, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally declared the JEE Main 2021 results. For admission to IITs, candidates from the unreserved or general category need to obtain a score of 87.8992241. This is lower than that of 2020 when the marks needed to appear for JEE Advanced were 90.3765335.

For those who do not match the cut-off for IITs, the second-best option is NITs. Students do not have to take any other exams for NITs. Based on JEE score, students are eligible to seek admission to 31 NITs, 26 IIITs and 29 other-government funded technical institutes (Other-GFTIs). The counselling process will begin soon through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Students will be able to select the institutes as per their JEE Main score and ranks.

Each year, institutes release their respective cut-off marks and ranks. In order to apply for admission, the candidates need to go through the cut-off marks and closing rank. While this year’s cut-off list will be releasing soon, here are past year cut-offs or JEE Main closing ranks for top 10 NITs to have an estimate for this year -

NIT Trichy:

— CSE- 781st rank

— ECE- 3022nd rank

— EEE- 5381st rank

NIT Surathkal

— CSE- 1324th rank

— ECE- 4151st rank

— IT- 2838th rank

NIT Rourkela

— CSE- 2021st rank

— ECE- 4566th rank

— EE- 7811th rank

NIT Warangal

— CSE- 4559th rank

— EEE-12678th rank

— BT-19855th rank

NIT Calicut

— ECE- 8539th rank

— EEE- 13866th rank

— CSE- 6481st rank

NIT Durgapur

— CSE- 2024th rank

— ECE- 4575th rank

— ME- 6979th rank

VNIT Nagpur

— CSE- 3858th rank

— ECE- 7586th rank

— EEE- 11411th rank

MNIT Jaipur

— CSE- 3441st rank

— ECE- 7330th rank

— ME- 14340th rank

MNNIT Allahabad

— CSE- 2779th rank

— IT- 4029th rank

— ECE- 6379th rank

NIT Kurukshetra

— CSE- 5457th rank

— IT- 6679th rank

— ECE- 11559th rank

