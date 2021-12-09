'Don't Lose Hope, Enhance Your Skills': Netcore Cloud Chief HR Officer to Job Seekers

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the loss of jobs across the world, but now things appear to be getting back to normal. And as things return to normal, Bhavana Jain, the Chief Human Resource Officer, Netcore Cloud, has shared her views in an exclusive conversation with News18. In this interaction, she talked about the new job opportunities in the SaaS/Martech .

Tell us about the response that job seekers, who have taken online courses during the pandemic, are getting from potential employers.

Job aspirants should choose the online course as per their interest. The demand for qualified professionals is always high. We at Netcore Cloud prefer these certifications and courses too.

What do you suggest for people who lost their jobs during the pandemic?

The scenario has changed a lot and the opportunities are expanding rapidly not just in India, but all over the world. One must not lose faith and work towards enhancing their skills.

How do job seekers reach out to the companies for jobs?

Select the company you want to work for, and follow them on Twitter, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, and Instagram. LinkedIn plays an important role as a source of talent. In my company, 37 per cent of our hiring came from LinkedIn, while 32 per cent of our hiring was through employee referrals.

What should a person do to improve performance in the office?

Your immediate priority should be to perform well. Identify the areas you need to acquire or enhance your competency in, then work towards it.

What are the job prospects in the SaaS/Martech sector and the future aspects?

The SaaS (software as a service) industry in India is expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030 and will create around half a million new jobs. In fact, new reports show that overseas markets are impressed with India’s evolving SaaS environment.

Tell us about your company’s recruitment process and how job seekers can reach your company.

We are planning to have 800+ professionals in our growing team of over 700 people in India and around the world by 2022. We will strengthen our teams in various departments such as engineering, product, pre-sales and sales, marketing, R&D, customer success, and geographic expansion. Job aspirants can email us at careers@netcorecloud.com (for all) and recruitmentteam@netcorecloud.com (for our employees who wish to be referred).

What are the growth prospects for your company and this sector?

Netcore Cloud has received the honour of Great Place to Work for the fourth year in a row. This is mainly because, in Netcore Cloud, we provide accurate exposure, the scope of growth and wealth creation.

What changes are possible with technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Automation?

The number of SaaS companies funded in India has more than doubled in the past five years. Hence, it will generate annual revenues of 50 billion to 70 billion dollars per year by 2030 and contribute 4 to 6 per cent of the world’s SaaS market.

