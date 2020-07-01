DOST Admissions 2020: Telangana Postpones College Degree Online Process for 15 Days

Students who are willing to take admissions in Telangana colleges affiliated to six universities in the state need to brace themselves as the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) will soon be open. The phase I of the Telangana degree college admission process was earlier scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 1. However, it has now been postponed.

In addition, the web-options for the first phase were earlier scheduled to be available between July 6 and July 15. However, keeping the Covid-19 situation in the state in mind, the state has postponed these to a later date. The official notification reads, “DOST - 2020 Phase-I registrations and web options are postponed for 15 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The updated schedule will be announced later.”

In order to register for DOST 2020, each student is required to have a mandatory Aadhar Number. One also needs to add important information with the Aadhar, including the mobile number, updated name, gender as well as the date of birth. Please note that the date of birth mentioned in the Aadhar card should be similar to one mentioned in the SSC/Intermediate certificate.

The earlier dates for the seat allotment process for first phase was July 22, whereas the online self-reporting of the students after allotment of seats in the first phase was earlier scheduled to be held from July 23 to July 27. The official website is yet to announce the new dates for the admission process soon.

All students who are seeking to register in the Telangana Degree College Admission Process have to visit the official website for DOST 2020 at dost.cgg.gov.in. To apply online, one needs to first register for the DOST ID online, followed by paying the DOST registration fee and filling the application form. Once done, students will be able to exercise the web options.

It is to be noted that students from any state can apply to the process. In addition, polytechnic pass students will also be considered eligible to apply.